Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Guninderjit Singh Jawandha assumes office even as Punjab Governor raises questions on his appointment

Jawandha, who is a multi-lingual graduate with masters in business administration and a doctorate degree, while thanking CM Bhagwant Mann, said that he would discharge his duty with utmost sincerity.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema congratulates Guninderjit Singh Jawandha on Wednesday. (Express Photo)
Days after Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit questioned the state government about his appointment, chairman of Punjab Information Technology and Communication Technology Corporation Limited (Punjab Infotech) Guninderjit Singh Jawandha assumed office in the presence of Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday.

Congratulating Jawandha, Cheema expressed hope that Punjab Infotech would achieve new heights under the guidance of the new chairman. He also assured every possible support from the government to Jawandha.

Jawandha, who is a multi-lingual graduate with masters in business administration and a doctorate degree, while thanking CM Bhagwant Mann, said that he would discharge his duty with utmost sincerity. Jawandha is chairman of Bhai Gurdas Group of Institutions besides running an NGO Japhar Welfare Society.

A few days ago, Purohit had questioned the appointment of Jawandha as chairman of Punjab Infotech stating “it is very important and prestigious Corporation of Punjab. I have been made aware that the name of Guninderjit Singh Jawandha appears in a kidnapping and property grabbing case”.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 07:49 IST
India must update its security strategy and shed obsession with Pakistan

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
