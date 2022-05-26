scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Gunfire hoax at Sec 42 college puts Chandigarh police on its toes

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
May 26, 2022 5:42:06 am
THE Chandigarh UT police force went on high alert on Wednesday after receiving a call of gunshots having been fired at Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 42.

The call, police said, was received at their control room around 12.30 pm. Immediately after receiving the call, multiple police teams — including PCR personnel, officers from area police station Sector 36, and personnel of the forensic team — rushed to the spot. The police, however, did not find any trace of firing at the spot.

The call was made by a man from Sector 48 who upon questioning revealed that he was informed about the firing by a female student of the college, who was his friend. Sources said that the college student in question was grilled by officers who disclosed that she had been told about the gunshots by one of her friends, who was outside the classroom and had apparently heard a bullet shot sound.

“A woman student who allegedly heard the bullet sound first informed her friend over the phone. She was sure that someone had fired a shot. A search was conducted in the college premises but nothing was found. Apparently, someone had kick-started a motorbike after removing its and the sound made by the two-wheeler was similar to that of a bullet being fired”, a police officer, who rushed to the spot, said.

Sources said that a forensic expert, who had come from Mumbai to see the functioning of UT police’s forensic team, also reached the spot. The police parties left the college after one and a half hours of search. A DDR was lodged at Sector 36 police station.

