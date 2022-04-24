Behind Gundappa’s magic wrist, a Pataudi trick: ‘exercise with buckets full of water’

Former Indian captain Gundappa Vishwanath remains one of the most accomplished batsman in world cricket and the former Indian batsman enthralled cricket fans all over the world with his wrist work with the bat. The 73-year-old cricketer, who scored 6080 runs in Test cricket for India including 14 centuries in 91 Test matches, was in Chandigarh for a discussion on his autobiography ‘Wrist Assured’. The event was conducted by the Chandigarh Literacy Society and PlayWrite foundation. From talking about his early days in cricket to his favourite knocks, the former Indian batsman spoke on a range of cricketing stories. Excerpts:

On his career and his love for the sport



When I played cricket, I always thought how the generation before my time played cricket and that’s how I wanted to play the game. I started playing tennis ball cricket and later moved to leather ball cricket in school. But I never got selected for the state school team as they thought I am too slim and short. They always gave the reason that a short ball might hit me. At that time, I thought it was all over for me. But I believed that I will gain some height with time, so I continued playing. I played for Mysore in the Ranji Trophy and I was fortunate that I broke the record for highest score in my debut. From there on, I got the confidence of playing for the country.

On scoring a zero in his first Test match



My debut Test match against Australia in 1969 was in Kanpur and I was playing as a youngster in the team. When I got out without scoring a run, the whole stadium was disappointed. The crowd expected the youngster to score runs. When I was returning to the dressing room, the crowd threw Kulhads (tea cups). The same crowd was cheering when I scored a hundred in the second innings. Our captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi wanted to declare only when I would have crossed 150. He wanted me to score a big hundred and even though I got out at a score of 137, I was happy that I could make the crowd happy. My next century came in 1972 against England in Mumbai and I am glad that I could score 14 Test centuries for India.

On being a master of wrist work in cricket



I would credit my captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi for helping me master my wrist work. It was way before my debut for India that I met him during a tournament. I was playing for South Zone and I had scored 60 odd runs in a match. After the innings, he came to me and said, “You played well but why you can’t make the ball reach the boundary?” I did not have any answer to the question. He told me “You don’t have power in your wrists,”. He told me to go to the gym and then advised me to pick two water buckets full of water and pull them for 30-40 times every day. At first, I thought it was a prank and I asked my team-mate Erapalli Prasanna to ask him again but he was serious. I started practicing that for years and that has been the secret to all the wrist work. For a person like me who is not tall, wrist work was the biggest strength and it helped me with a range of shots.

On what youngsters must do to excel as cricketers



One does not need to get into being a successful cricketer straight away. Everything does not come from the beginning. Even batsmanship takes little work. If you have your basics right from the beginning, it opens up so many avenues. In the beginning, a youngster should enjoy cricket and go through the grind. Then you talk with the coach and ask him as many questions as you can.

On who the current wrist work master is

One cannot compare. It’s not that I want to compare but Virat Kohli is a very good wristy player. He has got everything in his armor. He can play his shots with control. He can play the flick shot, he can play shots on the offside with wide range and he shows that in all the formats.