Haryanvi Banger: Gulzaar Chhaniwala, wife Mahi Gaur’s debut film ‘DJ Wale Babu’ to be out in cinemas on Oct 14

Haryanvi singer Gulzaar Chhaniwala is set to make his acting debut on the big screen in the upcoming feature film ‘DJ Wale Babu.’ Here is some more good news for fans of Haryanvi cinema: his real-life wife, Mahi Gaur, will be seen playing his reel-life partner in the film, which is set to release in cinemas on October 14.

A full-fledged commercial film, ‘DJ Wale Babu’ has been produced by Guru Productions and directed by Mandeep Benipal. Its star cast includes Bollywood actor Mukesh Tiwari, Balwinder Bullet and Ashish Duggal. Centred around crime, action, love and politics,‘DJ Wale Babu’ is an assured entertainment package.

As its name suggests, the film is going to be a musical journal. Some of its most trending songs include ‘Pandit Ji,’ ‘Chaand,’ and ‘Call Me Randa.’

Another aspect of the film to watch out for is its action choreography, directed by South India’s famous stunt master K Ganesh.

With ‘DJ Wale Babu’ hitting the screens in a week’s time, the makers not only promise unlimited entertainment but also give abundant hope to regional artists and cinema viewers that have always believed in the potential of the Haryanvi film industry.