Kataria lays foundation stone of police stations at IT Park, Mauli Jagran

While the IT Park police station will be constructed on 0.366 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 9.81 crore, the Mauli Jagran police station will be set up on 0.789 acres at a cost of Rs 19.51 crore.

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria.Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria. (Credit: X/@Gulab_kataria)

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of two modern police stations at IT Park and Mauli Jagran to strengthen policing infrastructure in the city’s fast-expanding areas.

Both police stations will be equipped with modern facilities, including women help desks, separate lock-ups and barracks for men and women, interrogation rooms, malkhana, armoury, conference halls, canteens, parking facilities, and barrier-free access for persons with disabilities, a Police official said.

Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad accompanied Kataria at the ceremony. Home Secretary Mandip Singh Brar, Director General of Police Sagar Preet Hooda, Finance Secretary Diprava Lakra, Inspector General of Police Pushpender Kumar, Secretary Engineering Prerna Puri, and other senior officers of the Chandigarh Administration and Chandigarh Police were also present.

Addressing the gathering, Kataria said the projects are in line with the Administration’s vision of “Future-Ready Chandigarh 2030 and Beyond” and reflect its commitment to citizen-centric, responsive, and modern policing. Emphasising that effective policing is fundamental to the overall growth and development of a city, he expressed confidence that the new facilities would further enhance the performance of the Chandigarh Police.

Kataria highlighted drug abuse as a major challenge in Chandigarh and Punjab and called for innovative and stronger measures to effectively tackle the menace.

Police officials said the IT Park police station will have a built-up area of around 19,832 square feet, while the Mauli Jagran police station will have a built-up area of approximately 41,227 square feet and will comprise 52 rooms with comprehensive fire safety systems.

Both buildings will be constructed as green structures, incorporating rainwater harvesting systems, solar energy installations, and solar lighting.

The Administrator said the new police stations would help improve emergency response times, strengthen community policing, and build greater public trust in the police, contributing to a safer Chandigarh.

