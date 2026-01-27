Kataria lays foundation stone of police stations at IT Park, Mauli Jagran

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of two modern police stations at IT Park and Mauli Jagran to strengthen policing infrastructure in the city’s fast-expanding areas.

While the IT Park police station will be constructed on 0.366 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 9.81 crore, the Mauli Jagran police station will be set up on 0.789 acres at a cost of Rs 19.51 crore.

Both police stations will be equipped with modern facilities, including women help desks, separate lock-ups and barracks for men and women, interrogation rooms, malkhana, armoury, conference halls, canteens, parking facilities, and barrier-free access for persons with disabilities, a Police official said.