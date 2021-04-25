Gujarat man held for smuggling charas

The accused, Sharma Sanjay Bhai Keshavram, was arrested from Royal Plaza hotel at Daria village near Chandigarh Railway Station.

Police arrested a 57-year-old man from Gujarat and seized 500 gm charas from his possession, which he intended to smuggle to his home state through train, Friday. The accused, Sharma Sanjay Bhai Keshavram, was arrested from Royal Plaza hotel at Daria village near Chandigarh Railway Station. He was remanded in one-day police custody. He has a sister, who is married and lives in Karnal of Haryana.

Police said Sharma was arrested following the secret information. A case was filed at PS Industrial Area.

Police said his interrogation revealed that earlier he was held by the Gujrat Railway Police for smuggling liquor from Chandigarh to Gujrat.