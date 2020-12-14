Gujarat: gutted in fire at Derabassi, no casualties

Officials said that the exact reason for the fire is not known yet, but it is suspected that the fire broke out due to short circuit.

In a fire accident at Derabassi, a polymer factory gutted early Sunday morning. No casualty was reported in the fire, which broke out around 5:30 am. The fire brigade took around four hours to control the fire. The reason behind the accident has not yet been determined.

As many as 15 fire tenders from Derabassi, Zirakpur and Mohali were pressed into service at the factory, Ridhi Sidhi Polymer Factory, however, raw materials worth several lakhs were gutted.

Officials said that the exact reason for the fire is not known yet, but it is suspected that the fire broke out due to short circuit.

Sub-Fire officer Baljeet Singh said that they received information regarding the incident around 5.30 am, following which 15 fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire was controlled after a struggle of around four hours. “We had to call the fire tenders from other stations as the fire engulfed the entire factory premises despite the efforts of the fire department. The factory gutted, however, nobody was injured in the incident,” he added.

The Fire department also initiated an investigation regarding the fire safety system in the factory.

Mohali: Man killed amid drunken brawl, one arrested

Mohali: A man was murdered in Mehrampur Tapprian village near Majri block on the intervening night of December 12/13. Police arrested a person in connection with the crime, while two more accused are said to be on the run.

The victim was identified as Avtar Singh, a resident of Mehrampur Tapprian village. He was an autorickshaw driver and was found dead in his autorickshaw with injuries on his body.

A brawl between the victim and the accused, who were in an inebriated state, was said to be the reason behind the murder.

Victim Avtar’s wife Harbir Kaur stated in her complaint that her husband had told her that he was with one of the accused Kulbir Singh who runs a vend in the village.

“My husband used to drink with Kulbir and two other persons. He called me to tell that he was with Kulbir but he did not return home even by early morning. At first I thought that he might have slept in the auto but when he did not return home, I started looking for him. Then I was told that

Avtar’s body has been lying in the auto near Kulbir’s vend,” Harbir Kaur said.

She added that she found many injury marks on her husband’s body. “Kulbir along with two of his accomplices has murdered my husband,” she alleged.

Police filed a case against Kulbir Singh and his two accomplices identified as Jasbir Singh and Gogi under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC at Majri police station. ENS

