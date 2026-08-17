Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal take Punjab model to Gujarat as AAP eyes expansion

With the Gujarat Assembly election next year, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will test a familiar electoral pitch: take the Punjab Government’s welfare and development schemes to voters in another state. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will spend two days in Gujarat with party chief Arvind Kejriwal this week as the party looks to expand its footprint there, sources said.

“All these schemes will be showcased in Gujarat. The AAP is also looking to strike up a coalition in Gujarat. Mann will be seen there regularly now for the next Assembly election,” said a party source.

Mann and Kejriwal’s visit to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state on Monday and Tuesday also carries significance as the AAP has increasingly highlighted the Punjab governance model outside the state. In June, Kejriwal declared Mann as the party’s chief ministerial face for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.