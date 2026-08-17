Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal take Punjab model to Gujarat as AAP eyes expansion

The AAP plans to showcase Punjab’s welfare, jobs, education, and healthcare initiatives in Gujarat ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
3 min readChandigarhAug 17, 2026 05:13 PM IST
Gujarat Assembly Election 2027, AAP Gujarat election, Bhagwant Mann Gujarat visit, Arvind Kejriwal Gujarat, Punjab model in Gujarat, AAP Punjab schemes, Gujarat election AAP strategy, Punjab welfare schemes, Mukh Mantri Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana, Schools of Eminence Punjab, Aam Aadmi Clinics, AAP Gujarat alliance, Punjab newsKejriwal and Mann are visiting Gujarat for two days. (File Photo)
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With the Gujarat Assembly election next year, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will test a familiar electoral pitch: take the Punjab Government’s welfare and development schemes to voters in another state. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will spend two days in Gujarat with party chief Arvind Kejriwal this week as the party looks to expand its footprint there, sources said.

“All these schemes will be showcased in Gujarat. The AAP is also looking to strike up a coalition in Gujarat. Mann will be seen there regularly now for the next Assembly election,” said a party source.

Mann and Kejriwal’s visit to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state on Monday and Tuesday also carries significance as the AAP has increasingly highlighted the Punjab governance model outside the state. In June, Kejriwal declared Mann as the party’s chief ministerial face for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

Focus on Punjab Government schemes

Among the schemes expected to be highlighted is the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana, under which women receive monthly financial aid. The Punjab Government has claimed that it has so far transferred assistance to nearly 69 lakh women under the scheme.

They are also expected to showcase the Punjab Government’s claims on employment, education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

Mann has claimed that more than 63,000 government jobs have been provided to Punjab’s youth and the government has undertaken large-scale road repair and upgradation works across the state.

Also Read | Universal vs targeted: How Punjab’s new financial assistance for women challenges other states’ models

In education, the AAP leaders are likely to highlight Punjab’s Schools of Eminence initiative. Mann has claimed that 118 such schools have been set up, along with teacher-training programmes to improve the quality of government education. The state’s 2026-27 Budget has also proposed Rs 19,279 crore for education and announced Sikhya Kranti 2.0 with an outlay of Rs 3,500 crore over six years.

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In healthcare, they are likely to point to its network of Aam Aadmi Clinics. Mann has claimed that more than 881 clinics have been opened, providing free primary healthcare services. The government has also announced the expansion of the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, under which it claims cashless treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh for every family.

‘What have they done about gangsters?’

Meanwhile, Congress leader and former deputy chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa questioned the AAP Government over alleged extortion calls and the law and order situation in the state.

“What have they done about gangsters? Residents are receiving so many extortion calls. Middlemen make people talk to gangsters in jail. But nobody is listening. Is he going to tell people of Gujarat about it?” Randhawa asked.

“I think I will have to go and address a press conference in Gujarat and tell people about law and order. Is he also going to tell about the linkages that the Enforcement Directorate has alleged with the Punjab Chief Minister’s office?” he added.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

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