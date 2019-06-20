Guidelines will be issued for Sikh priests before they perform marriages of runaway couples: Mohali Police

Punjab and Haryana High Court, while hearing marriage protection plea of a couple, has been assured by the Mohali police, who produced Sikh priests of two gurdwaras in the matter, that necessary guidelines will be issued to all priests within the district to perform a marriage only after the checking the age and identity of the runaway couples and post informing the local police.

The Mohali police was directed by the bench of Justice Harnaresh Singh Gill, to produce Sikh priest, Kulbir Singh of Guru Nanak Niwas Sahib Gurdwara in Karor Kalan village of Kharar, and priest, Mohinder Pal Singh of Dashmesh Pita Patshahi Gurdwara in Nadha Singha Devi village of Kharar, in court Wednesday.

Their appearance was demanded after the court was apprised that Kulbir Singh was performing ‘Anand Karaj’ ceremony of runaway couples, without the presence of any of their relatives. It was also found that in some cases, parties are not of marriageable age but still their marriage is performed by the Sikh priest.

The court had directed Mohali police to produce the priest, after a couple pleaded for protection in court as they married against the wishes of family and were apprehending danger from their family members. The couple also placed on record marriage certificate and photographs, evidencing their marriage. The court, after hearing the plea, directed SSP Mohali to look into their consideration and provide necessary protection, if required.

During the court proceedings, the priests were made aware of the concerns of the court and illegalities being committed by them while performing marriages of runaway couples. The priests tendered their apologies for not checking complete particulars regarding age and identity of the runaway couples who ask them to perform their marriage. Further, they undertook to comply with all provisions of law and rules. The counsel for Punjab state, on instructions from Sub-Inspector Nishant Singh, assured the court that necessary guidelines will be issued to all priests in Mohali. These guidelines will ensure that all priests check the age and identity of runaway couples. Apart from that, they must also inform the police before performing their marriages so as to avoid non-compliance of law.