‘Guest’ steals Rs 7 lakh from Ludhiana wedding party, arrested

The Punjab Police have arrested a man hailing from Maharashtra who sneaked into a lavish wedding reception party in Ludhiana posing as a guest on January 29 and fled with a bag containing Rs 7 lakh.

Ludhiana rural police identified the arrested as Bobby Sagar Gangade of Jalgaon, Maharashtra. His aide Arjun from Madhya Pradesh is absconding.

According to the police, the members of this gang come to Ludhiana during the wedding season and enter big fat wedding venues as guests to steal cash and other valuables.

In his complaint, 68-year-old Tilak Raj Shad hailing from Ludhiana told the police that the theft occurred when his son Akhilesh’s wedding reception party was under way at Grand Orchid Resort on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road.

Shad added that during the cake-cutting ceremony of the newlywed couple, he went on to the stage after placing the bag containing the cash on a chair. “Soon the bag went missing. While scanning the video recordings shot via drone, a man was found fleeing with the bag,” the complainant told the police.

ASI Pritam Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a person who was present outside the resort identified the suspects and told the police that they lived in a rented accommodation in Sherpur area of Ludhiana.

The police conducted a raid and arrested Bobby. His aide Arjun is yet to be nabbed. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered under sections 454 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Mullanpur Dakha police station.