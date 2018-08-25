Guest Column: The human behind the politician

Balramji Dass Tandon Balramji Dass Tandon

(Written by Priya S Tandon)

Punjab’s Bheeshma has passed away. His humility, love and helpful attitude were astounding. He always thought about the last person in the line. There were 18 organisations/individuals to whom he sent monthly cheques for the last 20 years.

It was Dad’s father who started the tradition of the family reading the scriptures and singing bhajans at home every Sunday. The tradition continues.

As his daughter-in-law, I saw his persona from a non-political vantage point. With his family, he was always strict, yet full of love. He had nerves of steel; the courage of conviction; but a heart soft as butter. He insisted that anyone who visited us, including the staff, security personnel, drivers, etc. that accompanied the biggies that dropped in often, must be served food and drink.

While editing his biography, Balramji Dass Tandon – Ek Prerak Charitra, written by my husband Sanjay, I realised what he went through in 1947; his earlier years as pracharak in RSS; his travails as co-founder of Jan Sangh alongwith Vajpayeeji and Advaniji.

My father, late Justice MM Punchhi (former Chief Justice of India), came as a refugee from Pakistan and narrated the hardships the Hindu refugees faced during Partition. On the other side, Dad told us how RSS volunteers would collect tea, dal and chapattis from many homes and distribute those among the Army and refugees.

When he lay in the freezer-casket at home and there were endless visitors, I heard him say, ‘Priya beta, zara dekh lena, bahar bhi sab ko kuch khaane-peene ko mil jaaye. Koi bhi aise naa jaaye’.

As he lay wrapped in the Tricolour and the Army gave him a gun salute and a farewell with full state honours, my heart wept. My husband Sanjay has lost not only a father, but a mentor, a friend, a guide…verily his hero. Our children are blessed with two illustrious grandfathers. Both lived by strong values and ethics.

Thank you God for blessing us with a legacy that makes us proud yet humbles us with its enormity! God give us the strength to emulate.

In Dad’s words – Hey Mere Ram! Hey Mere Malik! Kripa karo mere malik! Kripa karo!

