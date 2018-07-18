Group of Ministers brushes aside Navjot Singh Sidhu’s objections, clears draft policy

Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu. (File) Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu. (File)

Even though Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu did not agree with the Group of Ministers (GoM) in a meeting to finalise draft of policy on regularisation of unauthorised colonies, the GoM on Tuesday decided to go ahead with the draft.

As per the draft policy, to be submitted to the Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, as many as 7,000 illegal colonies, with and without constructions, would be regularised till 2017.

Sidhu is learnt to have raised his objection in the meeting asking why should colonies where structures were yet to be constructed be regularised. He also is learnt to have stated that earlier it was decided that the illegal colonies up to 2013 would be regularised.

Housing Minister Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa was the chairperson of the GoM constituted to prepare the draft policy. The draft would come up for discussion at the Cabinet meeting.

Sources said Sidhu may raise the issue in the next Cabinet also. It is learnt that he is preparing a dissent note on the issue and hand it to the CM. The GoM meeting saw the presence a Jalandhar MLA, Sushil Rinku, who had protested against Sidhu after the minister had razed illegal buildings in his constituency.

Bajwa told the media in a statement that the draft with regard to the regularisation of the new colonies has been through some modifications after deliberations with the other ministers present at the meeting. He said a consensus has arrived in this regard. Bajwa also said that the modified draft would be sent to the Chief Minister this week itself for the approval after which it would be sent to the Cabinet for approval.

Bajwa said relief has been given to the people at the time of modifying the policy keeping in view the instructions of the Chief Minister and the promises made in the election manifesto. He also said that efforts have also been made to consider the interests of all the stakeholders while framing new policy.

