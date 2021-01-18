Group of ex-servicemen appeal to farmers not to disrupt R-Day

A group of ex-servicemen Sunday appealed the farmers protesting against the central agri laws not to disrupt the Republic Day events.

“We are confident that our dear farmer brothers don’t have any plan to disturb any formal function of Republic Day. But uncertainty has developed following some statements. This uncertainty needs to be removed as early as possible. We are confident that our farmer brothers can’t think even in dreams to act anything which may cause scar on the pride and prestige of India,” they said in a statement signed 22 former officers from Army, Navy, Air Force and the BSF.

Those who signed the statement include Lt General DP Vats and Vishnu Kant Chaturvedi, Brigadier Bhuvnesh Chaudhary and Kanheya Lal Singh, Colonel RK Bagga and Gopal Singh, Chief Warden (Civil Defence) Mohit Sharma, Navy Commander VM Tyagi and Lieutenant US Bora.

The statement further said, “The slogan of ‘jai jawan-jai kisan’ given by former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri is the true feeling of this agriculture-dominated country. The soldier secures the borders of the country while the farmer secures food security by growing grains in their fields. Whenever the country faced any problem, you (farmer and jawan) stood by the country always. The history is witness to it that the farmers have supported our armed forces to ensure the win of the country in every war. Today again, India is facing many challenges. There is tension in Ladakh… The war against Corona pandemic is on. The economic condition of the country is now improving. At this stage, it is our responsibility that we take our country to a very honourable place in the world by standing unitedly.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Lt General Vats said, “Republic Day is a national function and above the party politics. On this occasion, the military might is demonstrated. Disturbance to this, if any, casts bad shadow on the national pride and demoralises the soldiers.”

On the other hand, the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha Sunday made it clear that no official parade will be disrupted adding “food producers of the country want to celebrate the Republic Day along with jawans of the country and uphold the pride of the nation by taking out a disciplined parade”. The morcha said “the Kisan Republic Day Parade” would take place on the Outer Ring Road of Delhi on January 26. “No anti-social elements will be allowed to infiltrate this,” said the farmer leaders.