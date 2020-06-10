Group cycles down to Fateh Burj as tribute to Banda Singh Bahadur

CycleGiri group members on Tuesday. express Photo by Jasbir Malhi. CycleGiri group members on Tuesday. express Photo by Jasbir Malhi.

Members of the CycleGiri club cycled down to Fateh Burj, the memorial of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur at Chappar Chrri village, on Tuesday morning, to celebrate the birth anniversary of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur.

Dr Sunaina, founder of the club, told The Indian Express that no group rides were conducted during the lockdown.

“Until now we only doing solo cycling till the grocers or chemists or for essential commodities. Many others practiced stationary cycling at home. But after the unlocking, we have started morning workout rides, solo or in small groups.”

She added that they take all necessary precautions, including maintaining social distancing while cycling in groups.

Urging people from the Tricity to take up cycling. “It is an excellent way to boost immunity. Also, it is better than using public transport to avoid the risk of getting infected. Since there isn’t heavy traffic on the roads nowadays, and the pollution is also low, hundreds of citizens in the city have taken to cycling, which is the best way to stay fit and happy,” she said.

The doctor said that the aim of the 300 member Cyclegiri club is to encourage more people to adopt cycling as a means of commute and make the roads safer, the world less polluted, and the people more fit and healthy.

