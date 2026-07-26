This 1971 war hero is trapped by Chandigarh’s red tape

Group Captain C.S. Sandhu (retd), a Vir Chakra and Vayu Sena Medal awardee who survived Pakistani gunfire during the 1971 war while piloting helicopters in one of the defining operations of the Bangladesh Liberation War, is now fighting a very different battle. The 88-year-old war hero, suffering from serious health problems, has spent nearly a year struggling with the Chandigarh Administration for permission to install an elevator in his residential building.

Decorated with the Vir Chakra, India’s third-highest wartime gallantry award, Group Captain Sandhu flew 34 missions in a single day during the 1971 war and emerged unscathed despite his Mi-4 helicopter being riddled with more than three dozen bullet holes. Today, after suffering a serious back injury in a fall, he is unable to climb to his fourth-floor flat in Jal Vayu Vihar Society, Sector 44. Despite repeated representations and medical recommendations, he continues to await permission to install a lift.

Doctors have advised Sandhu to avoid climbing stairs and take painkillers. To reach his home, he must negotiate 56 steps, relying on an orthopaedic belt and a walking stick. He rarely leaves his apartment except when necessary.

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Sandhu first applied for permission to install a lift on medical grounds in September 2025, when senior citizens and medical cases in the society were eligible under the existing policy. About five weeks later, the Chandigarh Administration informed him that a new lift policy had come into force and that the housing society would have to submit a fresh online application.

“An attempt through the Smart City portal at the end of October 2025 failed because the master data had not been uploaded. Despite repeated visits to department heads, the online system remained non-functional for over four to five months,” Sandhu said.

The society eventually submitted an offline application in March 2026, citing his medical condition. Sandhu also met the Deputy Commissioner, who assured him the matter would be fast-tracked. Nearly four months later, however, the application remains pending. Officials have since informed him that the proposed lift falls outside the zoning plan and requires special approval.

Sandhu questions why the application was not rejected at the outset if zoning rules were an obstacle. He also points to what he describes as an inconsistency in the regulations. While Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) flats are reportedly permitted to install lifts more freely, including on government land, non-CHB societies face stricter norms. He says the new policy does not clearly specify zoning restrictions for private societies, yet those provisions are being applied in his case.

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Calling the prolonged delay “deliberate harassment”, Sandhu said he tried on three occasions in February to meet the UT Administrator during the designated public hearing day but was prevented from doing so by officials. He also sought intervention from the office of the Punjab Governor and UT Administrator, but says he received little encouragement.

“The ADC to the Governor asked me why I was bothering him. I banged the phone down,” he said.

Sandhu’s gallantry record remains one of the most distinguished in the Indian Air Force. During the 1971 operations against Pakistan, then Squadron Leader commanding 110 Helicopter Unit, he led the historic heliborne operation across the Meghna River in East Pakistan on the night of December 7-8. Flying repeatedly through enemy fire, he completed six sorties that night and went on to lead 34 hazardous missions during the operation.

“We airlifted an entire infantry brigade and an artillery regiment, catching the Pakistan Army completely by surprise. We flew almost continuously from 4.30 am to 6.30 pm and airlifted nearly 6,000 troops. My helicopter was hit by around 36 bullets,” he recalled.

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He was awarded the Vir Chakra for gallantry, professional skill and leadership. Later, as a Wing Commander, he received the Vayu Sena Medal for his leadership in high-altitude flying operations on the Siachen Glacier, including casualty evacuation and underslung load missions above 16,000 feet while commanding an operational helicopter unit.

When contacted, Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said the proposal had been examined.

“The lift proposed by Group Captain Sandhu is outside the zoned area in the rear setback and requires conversion of an existing toilet into a passage to provide access to the third-floor flat. However, since the applicant is a senior war veteran suffering from a major spinal injury and has been medically advised to avoid stairs, the case is being forwarded to the Finance Secretary-cum-Chief Administrator for relaxation on medical grounds,” he said.

Sandhu, however, said he had been informed several weeks ago by the Architecture Department that the file would be sent to the Finance Secretary but had seen no progress.

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“I checked again a day ago and the file has still not moved. Empty promises are being made,” he said.