Groundnut vendor in Haryana stabbed to death

A 23-year-old groundnut vendor in Haryana was stabbed to death by two people in Sector 20, Panchkula, Tuesday night, the police said. The victim was identified as Johari, a resident of Sector 20 Part-2, they said.

The police said that the assailants who were on a two-wheeler attacked Johari around 8.30pm when he was doing his business. It is learnt that the men on the motorcycle apparently knew Johari, said an officer.

Sources said that certain valuables of the victim were also missing. Police said that an eyewitness told the police that two men on a scooter came and stopped near the victim’s pushcart. “It is learnt that the two picked up a quarrel with him and one of the assailants attacked Johari with a knife,” the officer said.

Sources said that the victim was stabbed more than twice and was rushed to Civil Hospital Sector 6 in Panchkula where the doctors declared him dead.

Panchkula DCP Sumer Pratap Singh, along with other officers, visited the spot.

A case of murder was registered at the Sector 20 police station.

The police said that Johari’s body will be handed over to his family after the postmortem examination Wednesday.