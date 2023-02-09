Groundnut seller murder: 2 held

Two of the accused in the murder of a groundnut seller in Panchkula were arrested here on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Pradeep Kumar of Darbhanga, Bihar, and Avinash Sharma of Nabha, Patiala.

The incident occurred on January 24, when the son of the victim, Brijesh Johri, reported that his father was stabbed after an argument by one of the two people, who were on a two-wheeler, police said.

A case was registered under Section 302/34 of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 20 police station, and following further investigation, the two accused were arrested.

They have been produced before the court are in police remand for five days.