Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Groundnut seller murder: 2 held

The accused were identified as Pradeep Kumar of Darbhanga, Bihar, and Avinash Sharma of Nabha, Patiala.

The incident occurred on January 24, when the son of the victim, Brijesh Johri, reported that his father was stabbed after an argument by one of the two people, who were on a two-wheeler, police said. (Representatioanal/File)
Two of the accused in the murder of a groundnut seller in Panchkula were arrested here on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on January 24, when the son of the victim, Brijesh Johri, reported that his father was stabbed after an argument by one of the two people, who were on a two-wheeler, police said.

A case was registered under Section 302/34 of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 20 police station, and following further investigation, the two accused were arrested.

They have been produced before the court are in police remand for five days.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 02:33 IST
In quake-hit Turkey, 10 Indian nationals stuck, one missing: MEA

