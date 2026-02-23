Surgeons, nurses, pharmacists: In grim reality of Haryana’s Health Dept, over 5,000 vacancies across categories

A serious staff shortage has emerged in Haryana’s Health Department, with hundreds of positions for doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and paramedical staff currently unfilled.

This information was disclosed during the ongoing Budget Session of the Haryana Legislative Assembly Monday, in response to an unstarred question raised by INLD MLA Arjun Chautala from Rania. He inquired about the status of sanctioned and vacant posts, as well as the government’s plans to address these shortages.

Responding to the query, Health Minister Arti Singh Rao informed the House that a detailed statement has been laid on the table, outlining the current staffing position and ongoing recruitment efforts. The minister’s reply mentioned over 5,000 vacancies across various categories and noted that the government has initiated measures to fill many of them.