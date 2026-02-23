Surgeons, nurses, pharmacists: In grim reality of Haryana’s Health Dept, over 5,000 vacancies across categories

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A serious staff shortage has emerged in Haryana’s Health Department, with hundreds of positions for doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and paramedical staff currently unfilled.
This information was disclosed during the ongoing Budget Session of the Haryana Legislative Assembly Monday, in response to an unstarred question raised by INLD MLA Arjun Chautala from Rania. He inquired about the status of sanctioned and vacant posts, as well as the government’s plans to address these shortages.
Responding to the query, Health Minister Arti Singh Rao informed the House that a detailed statement has been laid on the table, outlining the current staffing position and ongoing recruitment efforts. The minister’s reply mentioned over 5,000 vacancies across various categories and noted that the government has initiated measures to fill many of them.
According to the minister’s data, the Health Department is facing substantial shortages across multiple categories. Out of 4,054 sanctioned posts of medical officers, 541 are vacant. The department has already advertised 450 of these posts through the Departmental High Powered Selection Committee on December 5, 2025.
In the nursing cadre, 653 staff nurse/nursing officer posts are vacant out of 5,039 sanctioned positions. The requisition for 348 posts was sent to the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) on November 14, 2025.
Among specialists, 22 posts of civil surgeon/principal medical officer and equivalent are vacant out of 51 sanctioned posts. The process to fill these through promotion has begun.
A total of 385 posts of pharmacy officers are vacant out of 1,085 sanctioned positions. While 25 per cent of these are to be filled by promotion, amendments in service rules are pending at the government level.
In the multi-purpose health worker (MPHW, female) category, 779 posts are vacant, with requisition for 700 posts sent to HSSC. Similarly, 703 posts of MPHW (male) remain vacant, and 700 posts have been requisitioned.
All 28 posts of chief nursing officer and 18 posts of assistant matron are vacant, reportedly due to the non-availability of eligible candidates as per service rules. Hundred posts of public health nurses (PHNs) and 22 posts of sister tutors are vacant. Thirty-three posts of senior laboratory technician/biochemist are vacant, with clarification sought from the government.
Health Minister Arti Singh Rao, in her reply tabled, stated that the government has initiated multiple recruitment and promotion processes to address the shortages. Many posts have already been advertised or requisitioned to HSSC and HPSC, while promotion cases are under active consideration at the government level.
The minister assured that steps are being taken to expedite the recruitment process and that vacant posts will likely be filled in a phased manner once the selection procedures are completed. The large number of vacancies has raised concerns about the strain on the state’s healthcare delivery system. However, the government maintains that active measures are underway to strengthen staffing across hospitals and health institutions in the state.
