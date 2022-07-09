scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 09, 2022

Grievance redressal camp held at Estate Office

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
July 9, 2022 8:39:57 pm
A majority of applications submitted were related to pendency of cases and transfer of ownership.

A grievance redressal camp was organised on Saturday to address pending applications related to the Estate Office.

During the day, a total of 126 applicants approached the camp with their claims/documents at Community Centre, Sector 19.

A majority of applications submitted were related to pendency of cases and transfer of ownership. In addition, applications related to various services — including occupancy certificate, building plans, updations, No Dues Certificates — were also submitted during the camp. Some of the applicants visited the camp for their pending matters related to building violation, and misuse that are already pending before SDM Courts, while some others came with grievances related to other department/board of Chandigarh Administration.

All applications that were received on Saturday were forwarded to concerned department for action, with acknowledgement being provided to the applicants.

“Now, the Estate Office will examine the cases under the rules and will take necessary steps to provide the service desired by applicants. And decision taken by the Estate Office on the submitted applications will be communicated to the applicants in due course of time,” a statement issued said.

