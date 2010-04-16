Greenbelts go dry with erratic supply of treated water

The supply of tertiary treated water for irrigation in the city continues to be erratic,thereby increasing the demand for fresh water for irrigation to maintain the large number of gardens and greenbelts in various sectors.

The work for providing tertiary treated water in all gardens,greenbelts,parks and lawns in one kanal houses is in progress. Tertiary treated water is at present being provided to Sectors 1 to 12,16 and parts of southern sectors. Residents,though,complain of erratic supply.

Keeping in view the large number of gardens and greenbelts in the city,there is need of around 20 million gallons daily (MGD) of water. The city receives 87 MGD of water,while the demand in peak summers is around 113 MGD.

The civic body is working on a project to provide for conservation of drinking water,under which 10 MGD sewage water will be treated to tertiary level and will be brought back for irrigation purposes. The sewage treatment plant is in Diggian.

Councillor Jatinder Bhatia said,The supply of tertiary treated water is erratic. The residents have often complained adequate water is not available for irrigating gardens and greenbelts. There is need to streamline the supply.

The work for laying pipelines in gardens and greenbelts in different sectors is in progress. The civic body also proposes to construct three underground reservoirs for tertiary treated water from where it would be supplied to different sectors.

The construction of one such reservoir has already started in Sector 48. Pipelines would be laid and apart from providing irrigation facilities at Sector 48,water would be supplied to adjoining areas,including Sectors 47,49,32,31 and Industrial Area.

Another sewage treatment plant has been approved for 3 BRD. The plant would be of 15 MGD capacity. The setting up of the plant was approved in 2004,the construction work,however,kept getting delayed. It has now again been approved by the MC House.

Chief Engineer S S Bidda said,There is need to create awareness among the residents to avoid wastage of water. The project to provide tertiary treated water from the plant in Diggian would be completed by December this year. This would ensure drinking water is conserved.

