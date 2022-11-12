Green tribunal asks Punjab to reply on ‘noise pollution’ being caused by Banur CNG pump

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought the response of the Punjab government in connection to a matter of noise pollution being caused by a CNG pump station located on the Zirakpur-Banur road.

In its order dated November 9, the Principle Bench of National Green Tribunal — headed by Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and Dr. Afroz Ahmad — issued notice to respondents (Punjab) asking them to file their response/reply to the allegations made by one Gurdev Singh within one month.

Gurdev Singh’s counsel Sunaina, had filed a petition in the NGT seeking the issuance of appropriate directions to the state to shift the CNG filling station (M/s Banur Filling Station) situated on Zirakpur-Rajpura National Highway at Banur.

Advocate Sunaina had stated that the CNG station had been set up in March 2021 next to the wall of the building of Sant Baba Waryam Singh Ji Memorial Public School, Banur. The school is more than 20-years-old and has around 750 students.

One old gurdwara, Gurdwara Sahib, is also situated in the vicinity and a large number of devotees offer prayers there daily. This CNG pump/station runs 24 hours a day and heavy machines /generator/compressor set installed therein make a huge amount of noise.

The plea further stated that despite sending numerous representations and complaints to the concerned authorities/ respondents — like chief secretary of Punjab, the director of local bodies of Punjab, the director of the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat of Punjab, the director of Department of Health and Family Welfare Punjab, the secretary of Punjab Pollution Control Board of Punjab, the Deputy Commissioner of Mohali, and the divisional head, Chandigarh Divisional Office of IOCL till date, neither any response was received nor any action taken to shift this CNG station, which is located in a Silence Zone.

The plea alleged that huge noise of this CNG station is an underestimated threat that can cause a number of short- and long-term health problems.

Taking notice of the petition, the NGT observed that the applicant filed a petition before the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Mohali, under Section 133 of Code of Criminal Procedure. As per the report received from Punjab Pollution Control Board, Mohali, the noise being produced by the said petrol pump/CNG gas station is beyond prescribed limits. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Mohali, then passed a conditional order directing the project proponent to bring the noise level down within the prescribed limit, but no action was taken.

The NGT observed, “Prima facie, the averments made in the application raise questions relating to environment arising out of the implementation of the enactments specified in Schedule I to the National Green Tribunal Act.”