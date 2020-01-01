Green cover of Chandigarh up from 41 per cent to 46 per cent in 2019, says report

As per the report released by the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, there is a substantial jump in the tree cover of the UT Chandigarh from 10 sq km to 25 sq km. The report was released in Delhi on Monday. As per the report released by the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, there is a substantial jump in the tree cover of the UT Chandigarh from 10 sq km to 25 sq km. The report was released in Delhi on Monday.

A DAY after the release of Forest Survey of India report stating the tree cover of Chandigarh increased by 15 sq km and forest cover increased by 0.47 sq km in 2019 from 2017, the UT forest department claimed the total green cover of Chandigarh has enhanced from 41 per cent to 46 per cent in 2019. The UT forest department said the total green cover of Chandigarh was 41 per cent in 2017. The forest area included the open forest (TOF), very dense forest (VDF) and moderately dense forest (MDF).

The Forest Survey of India (FSI), Dehradun, conducted the survey of tree species throughout India for the first time.

Eucalyptus is the most found tree species in Chandigarh, especially in the open forest area in rural parts of Chandigarh. In Chandigarh urban parts, mangifera indica (mango) is the most spread tree species. FSI states in its 2019 report 51.04 per cent open forest area in rural Chandigarh consists of eucalyptus. And 13.17 per cent area of the open forest in urban area comprises mango trees.

After the eucalyptus, shisham (dalbergia sissoo) is the second most found tree species in the rural area. Then shatoot species (morus) and the babool species (acacia arabica and leucaena leucocephala) are abundantly found in the open forest in rural areas. In urban open forest area, shatoot (morus species) is followed by Ashoka tree (polyalthia longifolia), Arjuna tree (terminalia arjuna) and Amaltas (cassia fistula).

UT Deputy Conservator of Forest Abdul Qayum said, “FSI has conducted tree species survey for the first time. Eucalyptus has covered maximum space in the open forest area in Chandigarh. Indeed, the forest department is not in favour of promoting eucalyptus trees in Chandigarh due to its different losses, including the ground water level. We are removing the eucalyptus in a phased manner. In place of eucalyptus, we are promoting the native tree species of Chandigarh.”

FSI states that among the non-timber forest products (NTFP) in the dense forest area, the most found tree species is of shatoot (morus species), which is 61.54 per cent, then Chience Date (ziziphus mauritiana), which is 15.38 per cent, Guyava (psidium guyava) tree, which is 5.13 per cent, Amaltas (cassia fistula), which is 5.13 per cent and then neem (azadirachta indica), which is 5.13 per cent.

