Chandigarh: Green belts reduced to mere parking lots in city

By Manik Berry

Sector 8 of Chandigarh has some of the most visited food joints of the City Beautiful and yet the state of green belts around the market are in bad shape. One of the green belts in Sector 8B has completely dried up and the land is now being used as a makeshift parking lot. This land, that was once a park of sorts, had proper fencing and a drinking water connection for passersby. Now, this area has been reduced to meager patches of green on the ground and majority of it is now barren.

One of the sweepers of the market, Sagar, said, “Gardeners came here for maintenance of the area but that was two years ago. Since then, nobody has taken care of the green areas here.” He said the authorities took down the swings that stood in this park, adding, that even the water connection of the area was cut due to outstanding payment.

Gurpal Sharma, one of the residents of Sector 8, said that the place has changed a lot over last two years. “There were ditches here and there and patches of grass for people to sit. Now, the grass is gone and the patches are filled to even the landscape so that it can be used as a parking lot.

One of the members of the market association, on the condition of anonymity, highlighted the problems of parking in the sector. It was also stated by the member that the people, who visited the park in Sector 8B littered the green area due to the large number of food joints here.

Maheshinder Singh Sidhu, counsellor of the area, also pointed the lack of parking space within the market and said the market association had requested the MC to convert this area into a parking. According to Sidhu, the plan was passed by the chief architect’s office. Though the chief architect refused to pave the area, removal of fencing to facilitate parking was allowed. He added that there is a park 100 steps away from makeshift parking which has proper fencing.

Open green space has been converted into a parking lot in the market of Sector 9D as well. Bhola, a tea-seller who has been in the market for over a decade, stated that the area lacked greenery but small trees and saplings here served as an extension of the parking lot. He said the green patch was protected by black grills, the marks of which are still visible around the outlines of where the trees used to be. This area has now been paved and there is little to show that there the land was once a green area.

Sanitation in the area is also in poor condition. The two public washrooms in Sector 8 market are filthy. The market association complains that these toilets have been unusable for a long time now.