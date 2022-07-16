Green activists clean garbage from Daria forest

Activists of the Indian Green Army (IGA), an NGO working in the field of environment in Chandigarh and Mohali, held a three-hour cleanliness drive picking litter, and garbage from the edges of Daria Forest reserve area on Saturday.

The garbage collected during Saturday’s drive was later shifted to a nearby dumping ground. “Plastic objects, including bottles, glasses, and polythene bags constituted a major part of the collected garbage. As the fencing of the forest reserve is not complete and is broken at many points, people, especially garbage collectors, choose to dump their waste inside the forest area. Our drive to clear such waste will continue. We have been organising awareness drives at Sukhna Lake also,” Ritika Parashar of IGA said. A dozen volunteers participated in Saturday’s cleanliness and awareness drive.