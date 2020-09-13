Graphologist Sanjeev Chandhok teaches interpreting handwriting for self-improvement, traits analysis

Sanjeev Chandhok, who also counsels students, uses Graphology as one of his tools to understand one’s personality better.

“Your handwriting is a reflection of your self-perception, while your signature is indicative of your view of the world outside,” believes Sanjeev Chandhok, a man who can truly read between the lines.

“Graphology is the study of one’s character by way of meticulously interpreting the different calligraphic strokes in the handwriting. Your mood is clearly reflected in the patterns of your writing. The way you think shows in the way you write,” shares Chandhok, who has worked in the corporate field for at least 26 years. His passion for Graphology can be traced back to his college days.

Last year, Chandhok founded a platform, ‘My Disha’ (Guidance to discover), to assist students and professionals grow in life. Chandhok, who also counsels students, uses Graphology as one of his tools to understand one’s personality better.

Dwelling on how the knowledge of Graphology can help one understand the nuances of handwriting better, he explains, “We read into the strokes of your writing, the space you leave between the words, the margins, size of the letters, alignment of signature, among other features.”

With an eye for subtleties in handwriting, he suggests everyone to take up Graphology. “It does not matter if you are a parent or a student, Graphology is for everyone.”

He also adds that it can also help one find the right life-partner, “You can understand the personality traits of your love interest better through Graphology. Your handwriting speaks volumes about your libido, ambition, longing for attention and money-mindedness, among several other traits.”

Always keen to share his thoughts, he picks up a piece of paper with a note written in longhand that slopes backwards. As he pores over the lines, he knowingly points out, “the writing has a heavy slant towards the left, which hints at the introverted nature of the writer.” He also disputes the axiom that a tidy handwriting demonstrates an impeccable personality. “It is just another conjecture. In reality, what really matter are the strokes, the space you leave between the words, et al.”

Chandhok has been conducting online workshops on Graphology since June, under the aegis of ‘My Disha’.

He says that the idea of taking virtual classes on Graphology had cropped up in wake of the promulgation of the nationwide lockdown, which had forced a vast majority of the public to stay cooped up in the house.

“We all want to make the best out of the empty hours. We all want to invest our time in acquisition of new skill sets.

Graphology is one such sphere of knowledge that you can heavily benefit from. We have created different levels for those learning Graphology. In the first level, you are taught to analyse and construe handwriting. In the second stage, we impart a vast deal of knowledge of the subject in a succinct and compact manner.”

The handwriting expert reveals, “We have got participants who are as young as 12 years, and those who are pushing 50. There is no ideal age for learning Graphology.”

