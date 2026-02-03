‘Govt never wanted me to come out alive’: Bikram Singh Majithia walks out of Nabha jail after getting bail in DA case

Dressed in a crisp white kurta-pyjama and a blue turban and twirling his moustache in a familiar flourish, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia emerged in an open jeep after his release from Patiala’s Nabha jail on Tuesday.

Majithia’s release, after 224 days behind bars, came a day after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a disproportionate assets case.

While interacting with reporters, Majithia said, “The Government never wanted me to come out, if journalists are not being spared…who am I? In fact, the Government wanted only my body to come out, not me alive. But I am thankful to God for making truth prevail.”

He said, “In these seven months, I meditated a lot, which I wasn’t able to do when I was outside. Even today, the Government had put conditions for my bail. They were saying that I shouldn’t enter Punjab and I shouldn’t talk to anyone. So where should I go? Walking on the path of truth is not that easy, but truth always prevails. Guru Sahib’s teachings gave me enough strength when I was inside.”

Supporters who had gathered outside the jail since early morning erupted in slogans as Majithia stepped out. He was accompanied by SAD spokesperson Arshdeep Singh Kler in the open jeep afterwards.

His wife and SAD MLA Ganieve Majithia, who reached the jail around 10 am, told reporters that a fresh white kurta-pyjama had been sent inside for him as bail formalities were being completed. Majithia wore the same attire as he walked out, pairing it with a blue turban, the panthic colour associated with the SAD.

“The lion has now come out of jail,” she said.

Story continues below this ad

His supporters said the twirling of the moustache—a gesture Majithia has often deployed at public appearances—was a signal of defiance and triumph.

The release followed proceedings in a Mohali court, where the Punjab Vigilance Bureau made a last-minute attempt to impose stringent bail conditions. The prosecution sought to bar Majithia from residing in Punjab, proposing that he be allowed to enter the state only for court appearances. It also asked for restrictions on his social media activity and public statements, citing his “influential status” and alleging that he could prejudice the trial or influence witnesses.

The Mohali court, however, declined the request. Observing that Majithia is a permanent resident of Punjab, the court held that restricting his stay in the state was unjustified. It also refused to impose a gag order, noting that such a condition would infringe upon constitutional freedoms, Majithia’s legal team said. His counsel, H S Dhanoa, said the order protected fundamental rights and rejected what he described as “unreasonable” limits sought by the prosecution.

Majithia was arrested by the Vigilance Bureau on June 25, 2025, at his Amritsar residence. The case originates from a 2021 drug probe, with the agency filing a 40,000-page chargesheet on August 22, alleging that Majithia facilitated the laundering of proceeds from the drug trade.

Story continues below this ad

After walking out of jail, Majithia was scheduled to first pay obeisance at Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib in Patiala, after which he is expected to head to Amritsar or Chandigarh, according to party sources.