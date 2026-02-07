‘Grant of environment clearance’ clears decks for Critical Care Block project at PGI: official

The 150-bed Critical Care Block will come up on a vacant plot opposite the School of Nursing on the PGI campus. (Express Photo)

Work on the proposed Critical Care Block at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh is set to begin after receiving the grant of environmental clearance, PGI Deputy Director, Administration, Pankaj Rai confirmed.

The delay in environmental clearance had stalled the project for several months, but following approval, construction work has been allotted to Hospital Services Consultancy Corporation Limited HSCC) (India), according to a PGI spokesman. Once complete, the project would help strengthen the institute’s preparedness to fight infectious disease outbreaks.

According to the spokesman, the Critical Care Block was not part of the institute’s original master plan, but the Covid-19 pandemic underscored the urgent need for dedicated critical care infrastructure. Recognising this, the Centre approved the project under PM-ABHIM, making it one of PGI’s key upcoming facilities.