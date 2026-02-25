On holiday with friends, ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren’s grandson dies in Manali

Sources said Veer Soren arrived in Manali with his friends on February 22 and was staying at a homestay in the Simsa area.

Veer Soren, grandson of former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren, was found dead at a homestay in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, on Tuesday, the police said on Wednesday.

The police said that Veer Soren, son of Champai Soren’s son Babu Lal Soren, was in his 20s.

“Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren arrived in Manali with his family members on Wednesday. The former CM has said they don’t want a postmortem examination of his grandson. Although we have not found any foul play in the death, we are following the procedure as per the wishes of the victim’s family members. Prima facie, he could have succumbed to high-altitude sickness. On Monday, a day before his death, Veer Soren, along with his friends, had gone to Hamta Pass, a high-altitude location. We have also recorded the statements of his friends,” K D Sharma, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Manali, told The Indian Express.