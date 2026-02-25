On holiday with friends, ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren’s grandson dies in Manali

Police say Champai Soren, who has reached Manali, has requested that no postmortem be conducted on his grandson Veer Soren.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readShimlaFeb 25, 2026 01:58 PM IST
Champai Soren grandson VeerSources said Veer Soren arrived in Manali with his friends on February 22 and was staying at a homestay in the Simsa area.
Veer Soren, grandson of former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren, was found dead at a homestay in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, on Tuesday, the police said on Wednesday.

The police said that Veer Soren, son of Champai Soren’s son Babu Lal Soren, was in his 20s.

“Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren arrived in Manali with his family members on Wednesday. The former CM has said they don’t want a postmortem examination of his grandson. Although we have not found any foul play in the death, we are following the procedure as per the wishes of the victim’s family members. Prima facie, he could have succumbed to high-altitude sickness. On Monday, a day before his death, Veer Soren, along with his friends, had gone to Hamta Pass, a high-altitude location. We have also recorded the statements of his friends,” K D Sharma, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Manali, told The Indian Express.

Babu Lal Soren has not come to Manali, sources said. Champai Soren was accompanied by his other sons.
Sources said that Veer Soren arrived in the tourist town with his friends on February 22 and was staying at a homestay in the Simsa area. On Monday, the group visited Sethan and Hamta Pass before returning to their accommodation in the evening.

The police said the incident came to light after Veer Soren was brought dead to Civil Hospital, Manali.
A police team reached the hospital and initiated preliminary inquiries.

In his statement to the police, one of Veer Soren’s friends, Agnay Verma, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, said the group was roaming near their homestay on Monday and returned around 12.30 pm. Veer Soren went to sleep soon after. When his friends later tried to wake him, he complained of a severe headache.

Police sources said that at around 2.30 pm, his friends heard a thud from the room. On checking, they found Veer Soren lying on the floor, having apparently fallen from the bed. While being taken to the hospital, he reportedly began frothing at the mouth. Doctors administered CPR for a considerable time but later declared him dead.

DSP Sharma said the police were conducting proceedings as per the established procedure.

Champai Soren served as Jharkhand’s chief minister from February 2, 2024, to July 3, 2024.

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

