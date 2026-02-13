Granaries full, Punjab food dept wants movement of grains expedited ahead of wheat season

The state is expecting around 12.5 million tonne of wheat to arrive in mandis in the coming weeks.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
3 min readChandigarhFeb 13, 2026 09:35 PM IST
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had earlier raised the issue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pralhad Joshi
With granaries filled to the brim in Punjab and wheat procurement season six weeks away, serious storage crisis is building up in the state.

Officials fear the situation may spiral out of control by the end of April if urgent steps are not taken in time. The state is expecting around 12.5 million tonne of wheat to arrive in mandis in the coming weeks. However, there is no space available to store nearly 5 million tonne of this crop.

Principal Secretary of the Food and Civil Supplies Department Rahul Tewari said that even if sheds in mandis are converted into temporary open plinths at the last minute, only 1.2 to 1.5 million tonne of additional space can be created. This will still leave a large quantity of wheat without proper storage.

Tewari has also written to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, asking him to take up the matter with the Centre. If the movement of foodgrains is expedited between February 15 and April 15, only then space will be created in the warehouses.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had earlier raised the issue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pralhad Joshi. He was assured that the transportation of grain from Punjab to other states would be increased.

However, officials said, this has not happened so far. At present, only about 5 lakh tonne of rice and wheat are being moved. This pace, they say, is not enough to solve the problem.

The situation is worrying because the state is already holding around 5 million tonne of wheat from last year’s stock. Though Punjab has a total storage capacity of about 7.5 million tonne in covered godowns, silos and open plinths, the excess stock remains a major concern.

Story continues below this ad

Officials say at least 2.5 million tonne of wheat must be moved out of Punjab in February and March to avoid a crisis. If the stocks are not cleared before April 15, managing the incoming crop will become very difficult.

Transportation during procurement could be severely affected. Any delay in lifting the produce from mandis may lead to anger among farmers, who depend on timely procurement and payments.

Delay in procurement becomes a huge political issue in Punjab. It makes farmers restive. The government can ill-afford any such issue ahead of 2027 Assembly elections.

While Agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian was not available for a comment even after repeated efforts, officials said that time is running out. If grain movement does not increase in the next few weeks, the state may face serious logistical and political challenges when procurement begins in full swing.

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

Live Blog
