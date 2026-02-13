Granaries full, Punjab food dept wants movement of grains expedited ahead of wheat season

With granaries filled to the brim in Punjab and wheat procurement season six weeks away, serious storage crisis is building up in the state.

Officials fear the situation may spiral out of control by the end of April if urgent steps are not taken in time. The state is expecting around 12.5 million tonne of wheat to arrive in mandis in the coming weeks. However, there is no space available to store nearly 5 million tonne of this crop.

Principal Secretary of the Food and Civil Supplies Department Rahul Tewari said that even if sheds in mandis are converted into temporary open plinths at the last minute, only 1.2 to 1.5 million tonne of additional space can be created. This will still leave a large quantity of wheat without proper storage.