Gram Sanrakshak Yojana: Khattar connects to over 4k officers through webinar

For the first time, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar connected with around 4,000 Class-I gazetted officers of the state government through audio webinar, under ‘Gram SanrakshakYojana’ wherein the officers will be adopting a village and working on its wholesome development.

“While motivating the officers to work in this sphere diligently, the CM said that we have coined a new term for this unique collaboration of government officials for public welfare and development of the state. Like in the private sector it is public private partnership (PPP), similarly this will be called government community partnership (GCP) wherein the officers will work for development of villages besides the routine office work of a gazetted officer. He said that we have specifically chosen a non-working day for this webinar as this work will be done on a non-working day. He elaborated that it is not a part of their job and it is more of a social service. They have to visit their adopted village atleast once a month and monitor its development. He urged them to work on this yojana as social service while following the ideology of ‘Sabka Sath-Sabka Vishwas’,” a government spokesperson said.

“The CM said that other than ensuring the overall development of the state, the government is committed to ensure the happiness and prosperity of the people of its state. He elaborated that the prosperity of the people can be gauged through the ‘Happiness Index’ of the State. We need to enhance our ranking and by working on the ‘Gram Sanrakshak Yojana’ these officers will contribute majorly towards improving the Happiness Index of the state. He elaborated that the Sanrakshak can register on website, http://www.intrahry.gov.in and choose the Panchayats. If he or she wants to change the adopted village then they can contact the ADC concerned.