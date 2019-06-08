Gram sabha leases out land to Dalits at Rs 500 per acre, Punjab govt says no, will auction it

A gram sabha in Sangrur district Friday passed a resolution to lease out for 33 years one-third of the panchayat land to dalit population of the village at a rate of Rs 500 per acre. The decision, probably the first ever in Punjab, was taken in a meeting of the Tolewal gram sabha.

The gram sabha members stated that according to Panchayati Raj Act, a gram sabha is eligible for taking such decisions. They have sent the copy of the resolution to the block development panchayat officer (BDPO). However, the panchayat department has categorically denied to implement the decision stating that they will go by their own auction system.

It needs to be mentioned that as per rules, one-third of the panchayat land in all the villages of Punjab have to be given to davits for agriculture. Such land is auctioned annually, as per the reserve prices set by Punjab government. Dalit organizations under the banner of Gamin Prating Sangharsh Committee had been for past several years demanding that the land auctioned on 99-year lease.

Jag seer Singh, a pans at Tolewal village, said, “A total 5 acre land is reserved for Dali ts in the village. We have passed a resolution for this land to be given to davits on 33 year lease at Rs 500 per acre. The BDPO was also informed, but he did not attend the gram sabha meeting. So we have sent our decision to his office”.

Gurkha Singh from Gamin Prating Sang rash Committee said, “Ideally the gram sabra’s decisions must be implemented. As of now, the Punjab government’s reserved price for land reserved for dalits ranges between Rs 24,000 per acre to 55,000 per acre, depending upon the location. Paying that much is not affordable for us. If government doesn’t agree to our demand, we will launch and agitation and will not let the auction happen at any cost”.

The committee had also raised in the past the issue of the landlords putting up dummies during the auction of land meant for davits. “This problem still persists in several villages,” Gurkha said.

Meanwhile, NS Grunewald, district development and panchayat officer (DDPO) said, “We don’t consider any such meeting or resolution of the gram sabha. The auction of reserved land in that village will take place soon. Auctions are already going on and it will be done in Tolewal in the comings days”.