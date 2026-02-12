Gram Nyayalayas impractical, will explore options to discontinue them: Mann

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Wednesday termed the Gram Nyayalaya system as impractical and contrary to the interests of the legal fraternity and said his government will explore all options to discontinue it.
“The Punjab government will constitute a committee of legal luminaries to explore all the aspects in this regard. I will also raise this issue at the appropriate platforms with the Union Government,” Mann said.
Interacting with the representatives of 65 Bar associations, he said the issue was one of institutional integrity and public trust and asserted that the rule of law and ethical standards in the judiciary must remain paramount. He reiterated that his government would leave no stone unturned to protect the interests of lawyers.
The Centre has been actively pushing for the establishment of Gram Nyayalayas (village courts), under under the Gram Nyayalayas Act, 2008, to ensure affordable, speedy, and localised justice for the rural population. The initiative is aimed at making justice available at the doorstep, particularly for the rural poor.
Punjab already has courts within a 20-km radius across the state, making the Gram Nyayalaya concept “not practically applicable”. He also said that lawyers were opposed to the move as it caused them inconvenience, and assured that the “the state government is firmly committed to secure the interests of the legal fraternity and no stone will be left unturned for this noble cause.”
The Bar associations have always played a key role in strengthening the legal system and protecting constitutional values such as justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, Mann said.
Emphasising the importance of the legal system, Mann noted, “The rule of law is the foundation on which a modern democratic society is founded. A legal system committed to values, integrity and excellence in judiciary is an extremely important component and ingredient of a vibrant and just society. which we seek. Lawyers and jurists are instrumental in ensuring justice and protection of one’s fundamental rights”.
Highlighting the importance of public trust, the chief minister said lawyers and political leaders share a similar responsibility in upholding the rule of law.
He further noted, “justice is costly these days, just like other things,” and mooted the idea that lawyers should establish NGOs to provide free legal aid to marginalised and deprived sections of society. “Cases may be lost or won, but rule of law should always prevail,” he added.
Referring to the demands raised by the lawyers, Mann said issues such as the Lawyers Protection Act and conversion of commercial electricity connections of chambers into domestic ones would be examined sympathetically.
Calling the Municipal Bhawan ‘Appointment Bhawan’, Mann said around 50,000 appointment letters out of 63,000 government jobs had been distributed from the premises so far.
Earlier, Punjab Advocate General Maninderjit Singh Bedi welcomed the chief minister and highlighted the significance of the interaction.
