Gram Nyayalayas impractical, will explore options to discontinue them: Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Wednesday termed the Gram Nyayalaya system as impractical and contrary to the interests of the legal fraternity and said his government will explore all options to discontinue it.

“The Punjab government will constitute a committee of legal luminaries to explore all the aspects in this regard. I will also raise this issue at the appropriate platforms with the Union Government,” Mann said.

Interacting with the representatives of 65 Bar associations, he said the issue was one of institutional integrity and public trust and asserted that the rule of law and ethical standards in the judiciary must remain paramount. He reiterated that his government would leave no stone unturned to protect the interests of lawyers.