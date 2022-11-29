Grain transport tender scam: Punjab government grants sanction to prosecute ex-minister Ashu

The Punjab government has granted sanction to prosecute former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu under Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, in the food grain transportation tender scam being probed by the vigilance bureau (VB).

Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, creates a need for prior sanction to prosecute public servants on corruption charges; i.e., prior government approval before judicial proceedings can begin.

The VB had filed a chargesheet in the case against Ashu, one contractor Telu Ram and commission agent Krishan Lal in a Ludhiana court.

Ashu was arrested on August 22 this year on charges under Prevention of Corruption Act and cheating charges.

Sources revealed that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took personal interest in granting the prosecution sanction.

During the case inquiry it was revealed that Telu Ram had bagged a contract to transport food grains from Ludhiana mandis by allegedly bribing officials concerned. The bribe amount was to the tune of Rs 26 lakh. The VB had also alleged that many vehicle numbers mentioned in records which were used in transport of food grains were found to be of scooters, cars, etc., which cannot be used in transport of goods. So, there was an apprehension of embezzlement of food grains.

The probe also revolved around buying food grains from UP and Bihar at cheap rates and selling them at a higher price in Punjab markets.

Ashu has been behind bars since August 22.