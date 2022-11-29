scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

Grain transport tender scam: Punjab government grants sanction to prosecute ex-minister Ashu

Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, creates a need for prior sanction to prosecute public servants on corruption charges; i.e., prior government approval before judicial proceedings can begin.

Bharat Bhushan Ashu (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

The Punjab government has granted sanction to prosecute former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu under Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, in the food grain transportation tender scam being probed by the vigilance bureau (VB).

Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, creates a need for prior sanction to prosecute public servants on corruption charges; i.e., prior government approval before judicial proceedings can begin.

The VB had filed a chargesheet in the case against Ashu, one contractor Telu Ram and commission agent Krishan Lal in a Ludhiana court.

Ashu was arrested on August 22 this year on charges under Prevention of Corruption Act and cheating charges.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votesPremium
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votes
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner optionsPremium
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner options
C Raja Mohan writes: Radical Islam is under challenge in Iran and Saudi A...Premium
C Raja Mohan writes: Radical Islam is under challenge in Iran and Saudi A...
Geniben Thakor interview: ‘BJP’s choice of a Thakor candidate...Premium
Geniben Thakor interview: ‘BJP’s choice of a Thakor candidate...

Sources revealed that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took personal interest in granting the prosecution sanction.

During the case inquiry it was revealed that Telu Ram had bagged a contract to transport food grains from Ludhiana mandis by allegedly bribing officials concerned. The bribe amount was to the tune of Rs 26 lakh. The VB had also alleged that many vehicle numbers mentioned in records which were used in transport of food grains were found to be of scooters, cars, etc., which cannot be used in transport of goods. So, there was an apprehension of embezzlement of food grains.

The probe also revolved around buying food grains from UP and Bihar at cheap rates and selling them at a higher price in Punjab markets.

More from Chandigarh

Ashu has been behind bars since August 22.

First published on: 29-11-2022 at 11:50:38 am
Next Story

Elon Musk vs Apple: Five controversial tweets by Musk so far

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close