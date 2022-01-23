scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 22, 2022
Graft charges: BKU (Ugrahan) stages dharna outside AAP candidate’s house

Protesters alleged that in 2017, Rattan had got some survey done by youngsters and they were not paid for the same. They said that the collective amount to be paid runs into lakhs, which Rattan is evading.

Written by Raakhi Jagga | Ludhiana |
January 23, 2022 2:26:29 am
One Darshan Singh of Dabwali had also given a complaint to IG Bathinda alleging that a company floated by Amit Rattan's accomplice had duped many youngsters by collecting money.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) members from Sangat block staged a dharna outside the Bathinda house of Amit Rattan Kotfatta, AAP candidate from Bathinda Rural, on Saturday alleging corruption.

Protesters alleged that in 2017, Rattan had got some survey done by youngsters and they were not paid for the same. They said that the collective amount to be paid runs into lakhs, which Rattan is evading.

One Darshan Singh of Dabwali had also given a complaint to IG Bathinda alleging that a company floated by Amit Rattan’s accomplice had duped many youngsters by collecting money. He had also written to AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal after Rattan was announced as candidate.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Meanwhile, during a visit to Jalalabad on Saturday, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said that due to corruption charges, Rattan was kicked out of the Akali Dal.
Rattan had joined AAP a few months ago and he had unsuccessfully contested the 2017 polls from Bathinda Rural on a SAD ticket. Incidentally, AAP leader Baldev Singh had also announced to contest as independent after Rattan was announced as candidate.

While replying to mediapersons, Rattan denied all allegations and said that the people should give evidence of corruption charges that they are levelling against him.

