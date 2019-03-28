Graft case: Witness alleges harassment by judicial lock-up munshi

The special CBI Court of Chandigarh has forwarded an application, moved by a witness in a graft case to the SSP Chandigarh Police and Superintendent Burail Jail, to probe the allegations of harassment levelled against Head Constable (Munshi) of judicial lock-up of district courts of Chandigarh.

Advertising

The application has been given in CBI Court of ADJ, Sanjiv Joshi, by Sandeep Khurmi, who is witness in a graft case, involving Dr Rajiv Jassi, who was a medical officer at Ropar Jail. Accused in the graft case, Jassi, was arrested by CBI in July 2014, while allegedly accepting Rs 4,000 from Dolly Rani, Sandeep’s mother.

Sandeep, who is lodged at Burail Jail, Chandigarh, has moved the application in the CBI Court, alleging that he is being harassed by the Head Constable (Munshi) of judicial lock-up, Shiv Dayal.

Sandeep, in a written application, has further alleged that Shiv Dayal, who is allegedly in contact with the Dr Jassi, was forcing him to compromise in the case by threatening him. Sandeep also alleged that if something were to happen to him while he is in judicial lock-up, then Dayal would be held responsible for it. He sought legal action against Dayal.

Advertising

Thus taking note of the application of Sandeep, the court has sent the application further to SSP Chandigarh Police and Superintendent Burail Jail for necessary probe and action.

Meanwhile, when contacted and questioned about the allegations, Head Constable Shiv Dayal said, “I don’t know Sandeep or any other person involved in this case. I have no role in it.”

As per CBI reports, Sandeep was lodged in Ropar jail in 2014, following a criminal case. While Sandeep’s mother, Dolly Rani, came to meet her son at Mohali Court, Sandeep told her to request Dr Jassi, to refer him to Chandigarh PGI for treatment. However as per allegations, when Dolly Rani contacted Dr Jassi, he sought for a bribe of Rs 5,000 to refer her son to PGI. The deal was finalised in Rs 4,000. Dolly, however, submitted a complaint with CBI. Following this, a trap was laid in Sector 40, Chandigarh, where the accused had called Dolly Rani with the money. The accused was in a cab, with driver, Satnam Singh, when they were caught by the CBI for accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 from Dolly Rani.

The trial of the case had been initiated in the CBI Court in 2015. Along with Dolly Rani (complainant), the CBI has also made Sandeep a witness in the case.