Graft Case: CBI fails to trace accused inspector, fresh arrest warrants issued by Court

The special CBI Court of Chandigarh on Monday issued fresh non-bailable warrants against accused suspended inspector Jaswinder Kaur, after she could not be traced by the CBI. Meanwhile, the CBI returned the search warrants of a house in Panhkula’s Sector 7, where a team went to trace Kaur, doubting that she would be hiding there.

The fresh non-bailable arrest warrants have been issued by the Court of special CBI Judge, Dr Sushil Kumar Garg. The warrants are executable till July 23.

Through its Public Prosecutor Kanwar Pal Singh, on Monday, the CBI said in the Court that the earlier non-bailable arrest warrants against the accused could not be executed as Jaswinder Kaur could not be traced despite best efforts.

The teams were constituted and a search was done in Panchkula, Chandigarh and Punjab. The parental house of accused Jaswinder Kaur and the house of her husband Gurpal Singh were also raided, but the whereabouts of accused Jaswinder Kaur was not found.

The CBI also searched a house at Sector 7, Panchkula, where the accused was suspected to be present, however, she was not found there as well. Thus, the CBI on Monday returned the search warrants to the Court. Accused Jaswinder Kaur is deliberately and intentionally absconding and has not joined the investigation as well, stated CBI to the Court.

As per the CBI, on June 29, it had laid a successful trap on accused Bhagwan Singh, who was caught red handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs one lakh on behalf of SHO Jaswinder Kaur.

The CBI further submitted the accused’s mobile phone was found switched off. Moreover, letters to the Senior Officers of Chandigarh Police were also sent for directing accused Jaswinder Kaur, Inspector/SHO to join the investigation. She has not been reporting for duty at Police Lines Sector 26, Chandigarh.

The accused had filed an anticipatory bail in the CBI Court which was dismissed on July 10. Thus, the CBI had pleaded that a non-bailable arrest warrant be issued against Jaswinder Kaur, Inspector (then SHO, PS Manimajra, Chandigarh).

