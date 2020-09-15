Graft case against UT inspector: Accused an influential person, can tamper with evidence if given bail, says CBI

The agency’s reply to Kaur’s bail plea mentioned that investigation of the case is at a crucial stage and the examination of material witnesses is in progress.

THE CENTRAL Bureau of Investigation (CBI) opposed to the bail plea of graft accused, UT Inspector Jaswinder Kaur, stating that she being a police officer can tamper with evidence and create false evidence if granted bail.

The CBI on Monday filed the reply in the special CBI court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Dr Sushil Kumar Garg.

It was further submitted by CBI that the release of co-accused Bhagwan Singh on bail in the case, is no ground for release of Kaur on bail as Kaur is a highly influential person. “The examination of material witnesses is going on and in case the applicant/accused is released on bail at this stage, she would definitely try to influence and win over the material witnesses,” stated the CBI in reply.

As per the CBI, on June 29, it had laid a trap for accused Bhagwan Singh, who was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 1 lakh on behalf of then Manimajra SHO Jaswinder Kaur.

Kaur, whose anticipatory bail plea has been dismissed by the CBI court and then the High Court, had surrendered in the court on July 25.

Kaur, who is lodged in the Chandigarh Burail jail, has sought bail, mentioning that she has been falsely implicated.

