Graft case: 17 days after FIR, non-bailable arrest warrant issued against Inspector Jaswinder Kaur

About 17 days after the Chandigarh Police Inspector was booked by the CBI in a graft case, the special CBI Court of Chandigarh has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Inspector of Chandigarh Police, Jaswinder Kaur.

The Court of special CBI Judge, Dr Sushil Kumar Garg, issued the non-bailable warrant of arrest against Jaswinder Kaur (then SHO Manimajra), and made it executable till July 20.

In its plea moved at the CBI Court, seeking arrest warrants against Kaur, the CBI through its Public Prosecutor Kanwar Pal Singh submitted that on June 29, the CBI had laid a successful trap for accused Bhagwan Singh, who was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 1 lakh on behalf of SHO Jaswinder Kaur.

The CBI also submitted that during the post trap proceedings, in the presence of independent witnesses, accused Bhagwan Singh, made a telephonic call on the official mobile phone as well as the private mobile phone of accused Jaswinder Kaur, then SHO PS Manimajra, from his mobile phone by keeping his mobile phone on speaker mode.

The CBI further accused Bhagwan Singh of informing accused SHO Jaswinder Kaur about the delivery of the bribe money by Gurdeep Singh, on which SHO Jaswinder Kaur replied, “Theek hai”, and even created false evidence by making a false entry in the DDR at PS Manimajra. However, she did not report or the join investigation at CBI office.

The CBI further submitted that raids were conducted at the residence of accused Jaswinder Kaur but she could not be found and her mobile phone was found switched off.

Meanwhile letters to the Senior Officers of Chandigarh Police were also sent for directing accused Inspector Jaswinder Kaur to join investigation. She has not been reporting for duty at Police Lines Sector 26, Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, the accused has filed an anticipatory bail in the CBI Court which was dismissed on July 10. Accused Jaswinder Kaur is allegedly deliberately and intentionally absconding and did not join the investigation.

Thus, the CBI pleaded that the non-bailable arrest warrant be issued against Jaswinder Kaur, Inspector (then SHO, PS Manimajra, Chandigarh).

