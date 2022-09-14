Graft Allegation against Sarari: AAP, govt initiate internal probe to check audio clip’s authenticity

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party Tuesday finally broke its silence over the corruption allegation against Cabinet minister Fauja Singh Sarari saying they were examining the audio clip with a purported conversation between Sarari and his aide on ways to extract money from contractors involved in the transportation of foodgrain.

AAP chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang told the Indian Express that the party has taken a serious note of the audio clip. “An inquiry at internal level has already been started by the party as well as the state government. If he (Sarari) is found guilty even by 1 per cent, he will not be spared,” said Kang. Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema too told reporters in Chandigarh that “the audio, which you are talking about, is being examined.”

After the completion of its examination, we will let you know whether it was tampered with or not,” he said, and asserted that the party has a clear stand that whosoever is found involved in corruption will not be spared. The ruling AAP in Punjab has been under fire from the opposition over the audio clip. The Congress and the SAD have demanded the dismissal of Sarari and his arrest after the audio clip surfaced on social media.

Sarari has categorically denied the charge and also questioned the audio clip’s authenticity. Interacting with reporters on Sunday, Sarari had said, “Everything can be edited and presented in a wrong way. The latest controversial audio too has been edited”.

Meanwhile, asked why the party has still not shown the door to former health minister Vijay Kumar Singla, Cheema said till anybody is convicted by a court in corruption, he or she cannot be removed from the party membership.

In May, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had sacked Vijay Singla from his cabinet for allegedly demanding one per cent commission in tenders and purchases of his department.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira asked AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to remove Fauja Singh Sarari from the ministerial position in Punjab.

“Dear @ArvindKejriwal ji if you’re ‘kattar-imandaar’ party as being claimed by you plz dismiss Sarari minister & have him arrested for indulging in extortion & corruption by misusing his official position,” said Khaira in a tweet.