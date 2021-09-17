Graduates, post-graduates from various fields among applicants in Punjab Police recruitment drive

A SIGNIFICANT number of aspirants who have graduated in information technology, computer science, software engineering and post graduate qualifications are vying for posts of sub-inspectors and constables in Punjab Police, in a mega police recruitment drive ahead of 2022 Assembly elections.

As per official data, against the 560 posts of sub-inspectors in the investigation cadre of Punjab Police, 1,11,025 candidates have applied. The written tests to fill the posts was conducted between August 17 and 24. Among those who applied were 7,589 aspirants who were graduates in information technology, computer science and software engineering etc. A total of 1,714 candidates who applied for the post are post graduates. In gender break-up, 80,826 are male candidates and 29,698 female candidates.

Against 4,358 vacancies of constables in district cadre and armed police, as many as 4,72,271 candidates have applied, which include 3.68 lakh male candidates and over one lakh female candidates.

“Among these, 77,938 candidates (around 15 per cent) were graduates or had similar qualification. The minimum eligibility in terms of academic qualification was 10+2. Among the candidates, 2,648 are ITI and diploma holders, 1,135 engineering graduates and 1,510 with post graduate qualifications. The written test to fill the vacancies would be conducted on September 25 and 26.

For 818 posts of intelligence assistants and 373 posts of investigation cadres, 53,630 candidates have applied. The written tests were conducted between September 7 and September 10. As many as 42,276 male candidates and 11,356 female candidates are vying for the posts. Among them, 5055 are graduates in IT, computer science and software engineering etc. 1853 candidates are postgraduates.

For 811 posts of head constables in the investigation cadre, as many as 75,544 candidates, including 58,427 males candidates and 17,117 female candidates, have applied. The written tests are being held between September 12 to September 19. Around 73 percent of the candidates have BA/B.Com/B.Sc graduation qualifications.

For 634 posts of Civilian Support Staff, 7000 candidates have applied and the written tests will be conducted on September 21 and 22.

In addition, the recruitment process is on for filling posts of 267 sub inspectors and 2340 constables in Technical and Support Service cadre as domain experts where candidates can apply till September 29.

Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta said the state government had engaged Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in a global tender for conducting the recruitments.