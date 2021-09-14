Grabbed by neck, dragged, thrashed in moving PCR, alleges High Court advocate

DEEPAK AGGARWAL, the Punjab and Haryana High Court advocate who was taken into custody for questioning on Saturday night and released the subsequent morning has alleged that he was grabbed by the neck inside his house, dragged, thrashed inside a moving police PCR and illegally detained by the Panchkula Police.

A medico-legal-report (MLR) of Aggarwal conducted on Sunday evening, has revealed at least six injuries including an abrasion over left eye, right wrist, right side of rib cage, skull, pressure abrasion on the back as well as abrasion over inner mucosa of upper lip.

While the Panchkula Police suspended three of its personnel for allegedly ‘beating up’ the lawyer in their custody and canceled the FIR that was lodged against the lawyer, an FIR against the police officers remains to be filed.

An altercation between advocate Deepak who lives in Sector 4 and an unidentified person had brought the police to his premises. “I had called 112 after an unidentified person wrongly parked his vehicle in my drive way and the police had reached the spot,” he said to The Indian Express.

“As I wrote a complaint against the person, one of the officials- Constable Iqbal started recording my video. I found it to be fishy and started recording theirs as well. It was then that another constable- Dilbagh came and asked the others to put me in the vehicle,” said Deepak.

“He then grabbed me by the neck, dragged me outside, put me in the PCR vehicle and started thrashing me. They took the PCR around Panchkula and kept beating me with belts, punches and kicks,” said Deepak, adding, “At about 12.30 am, I was taken to the civil hospital where the police forced me to get a medical as they believed I was drunk. I did not give consent and then they took me to the Sector 2 police post where I was thrashed all night.”

He further said, “I am a lawyer and my status as well as knowledge were not enough for them to be dissuaded against thrashing and abducting me. I cannot imagine what the common man must go through. I am sure they will also reinstate any suspended officers within two-three months. This is how they take ‘action’ against their own men.”

ACP Raj Kumar who has been assigned enquiry in the matter, said, “The complaint must have been recorded but is yet to reach me.” The office of DCP Mohit Handa refused to comment on the matter.

“The incident is highly condemned. Police brutality has been on a rise in Panchkula with a depleting law and order situation. I have often seen police themselves are involved in crime these days. I strongly believe training sessions need to be provided to all lower police staff ranging between SHOs to constables,” local MLA and speaker of Vidhan Sabha, Gian Chand Gupta told The Indian Express.