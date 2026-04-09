Goyal inaugurates north India’s first central pivot irrigation system at PAU

Soil & Water Conservation, Mines & Geology, and Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal on Wednesday inaugurated Punjab’s first Central Pivot Irrigation System at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in Ludhiana, marking north India’s first installation of this modern, automated irrigation technology, the Punjab government said in a statement.

Describing the technology, the minister said the central pivot irrigation system offers a one-time, fully automated irrigation solution, particularly beneficial for Punjab’s farms facing acute labour shortages. “The system requires no manual intervention — precision irrigation for a three-acre field can be achieved simply by entering the required data, allowing the entire operation to be completed in a single cycle,” he said

Appreciating the world-class irrigation facility installed at PAU, he noted that it would serve as an excellent demonstration model of precision and automated irrigation for the farming community.

Chief Conservator of Soils Mohinder Singh Saini provided technical details of the NABARD-assisted project. “Inverted sprinkler systems are mounted on a 60-metre-long arm that revolves around a central pivot point, irrigating a three-acre circular area without any manual labour. The system significantly improves water use efficiency, enhances crop yields, and will act as a model for modern irrigation practices across the state,” he added.

Goyal urged scientists, officers and students to focus on innovation and adopt cutting-edge farming technologies, especially in the emerging era of Artificial Intelligence (AI). He highlighted the critical groundwater situation in Punjab and emphasised the urgent need to promote modern irrigation methods for water conservation.

Goyal reiterated the Punjab government’s strong commitment to groundwater preservation and applauded the significant strides made in increasing the use of surface water in agriculture. He commended the Soil & Water Conservation Department for introducing the advanced central pivot irrigation system in Punjab and expressed gratitude to NABARD for funding this pioneering demonstration project at PAU.

He highlighted various schemes and programmes being implemented by NABARD in Punjab’s agriculture and rural infrastructure sectors. He assured full support for innovative and path-breaking initiatives like this one, along with continued assistance for ongoing and upcoming projects.

Story continues below this ad

Vice Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, NABARD DGM Amit Garg and others were present. Progressive farmers, scientists, faculty members, and senior officers from the Departments of Soil & Water Conservation, Agriculture, Horticulture, and other allied departments also attended the inauguration.