Goyal inaugurates NIFT Panchkula, calls it ‘fulcrum of development of textile sector’

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, in presence of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Tuesday inaugurated the 17th campus of the National Institute of Fashion Technology in Panchkula and expressed hope that that it will introduce hybrid courses to expand its reach.

“This will be the fulcrum of development of the entire textile sector,” Goyal said, adding that the campus will help create a complete ecosystem of textiles in Haryana.

Khattar said: “With the inauguration of this campus, another step forward has been taken by Haryana government for the development of the state. Students who desire to make a career in the field of fashion design will not have to go out for further studies. The institute will certainly give a boost to the textile, handloom and cottage industries in the state. As per the policy of NIFT, 20 per cent of seats will be reserved for the domicile of Haryana”.

He said that Smriti Irani, as then Union Textiles Minister, had laid the foundation stone of the campus on December 29, 2016. Rs 133.16 crore has been spent on the construction of the institute building spread over 10.45 acres of land. Khattar said he had sought the Centre’s help for some works in the second phase for this institute, including the building of the hostels and auditorium and can share the cost on the basis of 50:50 ratio with the ministry of textiles.

Goyal, the Union Minister for Textiles and Commerce and Industry, asked NIFT to introduce hybrid courses to expand its reach. Three online hybrid courses — photography for e-commerce, social media marketing, and digital designing for textiles — will be started in the new NIFT campus, he said.

“In Jhajjar, I am told wood-carving and pottery work is famous, likewise in Bhiwani handloom work is famous, in Ambala and Patiala ‘phulkari’ work is famous, if we can connect these industries with NIFT it will help them upgrade as well,” he said.

Developing co-curriculum with institutes like National Institute of Design and National Institute of Packaging can be explored as a part of the “holistic training,” Goyal said.

He said he was told that after Delhi, this is the second most sought after campus of NIFT in north India. Comparing it with cities like Gurugram, Goyal said that Panchkula is also emerging as township which will define Haryana’s development.

Khattar said, the Institute at Panchkula will offer four-year degree courses in the areas of Fashion Design/Textile Design, Apparel Production and two-year master degree courses in Fashion Technology, Design and Fashion Management. Apart from this, there will also be certificate programmes of one year and six months duration. He said that this newly inaugurated NIFT campus would give a major boost to the textile, handloom and cottage industries in the state.

He said that PM’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ can be realised through skilling of people.