Govt will take revenge for Pulwama attack: Sambit Patra

Written by Sumedha Sharma

“Government will take revenge of the deaths of CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama attack,” said Sambit Patra BJP spokesperson in a public gathering at sector 37at Chandigarh on Saturday.

Sambit Patra was here to attend Intellectual Conference at Law Bhawan in Sector 37.

Sambit said, “After Pulwama attack, across the country people are angry over Pakistan, our government will take revenge of that. Pakistan will pay for this act. Prime minister has already said that we won’t let go by all our martyrdom’s sacrifices.

“India has always been a country of saints and priests. Whenever people have raised voices against us unitedly we have won over them and this time around it is going to be no different. We have successfully isolated Pakistan at international forum.

Chandigarh BJP president Sanjay Tandon, who was also present at the event, said, “It has happened for the first time in our country that the party is going to take opinion before making its manifesto for 2019 Lok Sabha elections.”