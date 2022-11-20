Govt using Shiv Sainiks to create rift between Sikhs & Hindus: Dal Khalsa

The Dal Khalsa on Saturday claimed that the government agencies through Shiv Sainiks were hell-bent on creating turmoil in Punjab by creating rift between the Sikhs and the Hindus.

Dal Khalsa is a hard-line Sikh organisation based in Amritsar. The radical outfit’s main aim is to achieve independence of the Punjabi-speaking Sikh majority state through peaceful and democratic means. Dal Khalsa said that hate speeches by Shiv Sainiks, who were enjoying police protection, were vitiating the peaceful atmosphere in the state.

Dal Khalsa spokesperson Paramjit Singh Mand said that these so-called saviours of Hindu Samaj were spewing venom against Sikh religion, shrines and fundamentals. And they were doing this under police protection, while the state police and political leadership were looking the other way. None has come forward to ask Shiv Sainiks to “shut their mouths”, Mand said, adding that banning licenced weapons wasn’t a solution.

Mand was speaking at a function organised by Dal Khalsa at Tanda in Hoshiarpur to commemorate the 71st birth anniversary of its founder Gajinder Singh, who was one of the five men accused of hijacking an Indian Airlines plane to Lahore in 1981. After serving life sentence, he took asylum in Pakistan. The plane was hijacked with 111 passengers and six crew members on board on September 29, 1981. The hijackers had demanded the release of several Khalistani extremists, including Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

While addressing the gathering, another Dal Khalsa leader Paramjit Singh Tanda welcomed the release of former PM Rajiv Gandhi’s assassins by the Supreme Court and slammed the Modi government for challenging their release in the court.

A group of leaders at the gathering chalked out certain pro-active programmes to intensify its campaign for the release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ (Sikh prisoners) who have completed their jail sentence. ‘Bandi Singhs’ are Sikhs of Punjab who were arrested for alleged involvement in militant activities.