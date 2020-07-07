Govt to soon launch ‘Punjab Educare’ app, a storehouse of all study material

From pre-primary to class XII, govt school students can access textbooks, video lessons, assignments. (Photo source: Getty) From pre-primary to class XII, govt school students can access textbooks, video lessons, assignments. (Photo source: Getty)

For government school students in Punjab — right from pre-primary to class XII — study material will now be just a click away.

With the pandemic having forced schools to shut down, the only alternative is digital teaching. After introducing virtual classes through various TV/radio channels, Youtube, WhatsApp, Skype/Zoom etc, the state education department is all set to launch the ‘Punjab Educare’ app.

The app is a one-stop solution to issue of inaccessibility of study material. It will provide systematically arranged study material including textbooks, video lessons, daily assignments for all subjects.

The aim is to put an end to the students’ worry of loss of useful study material that is being provided by the education department on a daily basis.

The app will be an additional tool for teachers and students — a storehouse of all learning material. Through it, teachers and students can have hassle-free access to the syllabus, textbooks in PDF form, video lectures, worksheets, assignments, quizzes etc.

It will help both the teacher and student to recapitulate any topic whenever they want.

“It is user-friendly, compact, easy to access and encourages perfect coordination among teachers and students,” said Chander Shekhar, one of the teachers instrumental in developing the app, and district mentor of the ‘Padho Punjab’ programme, English.

The app includes features like ‘Teachers’ station’, ‘Students’ corner’, ‘Word of the day’ and ‘Udaan’.

“While accessing the Educare app, one can visit the desired section and select the class and subject of his/her the choice to get hassle-free access to the required study material,” said Jaswinder Singh, Deepak Kumar and Harjit Bawa, other team members.

Webinars

The state education department has also launched a ‘capacity building’ programme to accelerate the pace of qualitative improvement in education.

Under it, a series of webinars for imparting online training to officials and teachers has been started. A team of resource persons, belonging to the education department is imparting training for the latest Information Technology applications including Punjab Educare.

“Though the pandemic has forced the closure of schools, the Education Department has virtually transformed the unprecedented challenge into an opportunity to tap advanced sources of Information Technology. Our dedicated teachers have been doing a commendable job in making the ‘Ghar Baithe Sikhiya’ programme successful. It is the need of the hour for all officials and teachers to overcome their inhibitions regarding use of latest IT applications as the new innovative the methodology would continue to be fruitful even after the pandemic is over,” said Education Secretary Krishan Kumar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd