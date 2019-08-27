Govt to provide flood-hit farmers free wheat seeds

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh held a review meeting on flood situation Monday and ordered a slew of additional measures for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims in various parts of the state, including supply of free high-quality wheat seeds to farmers for the upcoming Rabi season.

Reviewing the post-flood Action Plan (AP) for the state, the Chief Minister asked the Additional Chief Secretary (Development) to ensure timely supply of wheat seeds to the flood affected farmers, who have already suffered huge losses as a result of damage to crops due to inundation of their fields in flood water, a government statement said.

As part of the post-flood Action Plan, exhaustive guidelines were issued to district administration of Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Ropar, Ferozepur, Ludhiana, Fazilka and Moga.

The Chief Minister also asked the Cooperation Department to convert the short-term loans of the flood affected farmers into medium-term loans. He has directed the Registrar Cooperative Societies to advance fresh crop loan limits to such farmers to enable them to cultivate the Rabi crop.

Taking note of the damage to the rural link roads and other marketing infrastructure, he has directed the Mandi Board to take on repair work on war footing as the water recedes.

Amarinder has once again asked the Powercom to move expeditiously for the restoration of power supply in the flood ravaged villages. PSPCL chairman has been asked to further intensify their efforts by employing special teams of engineers to complete the power restoration work.

Amid fear of outbreak of water-borne diseases in the wake of the floods, the Chief Minister has ordered Principal Secretary, Health, to take effective measures to check the outbreak of diseases like diarrhoea, cholera, enteric fever, jaundice etc. as well as vector borne diseases like malaria, chikungunya, dengue etc. He has also asked the Health department to ensure fogging of the flooded areas to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes.

The Principal Secretary, Food & Civil Supplies, has been directed to ensure adequate supply of ration and drinking water to the affected families. The Animal Husbandry Department has also made elaborate arrangements to tackle disease among cattle. Nearly 150 special veterinary teams had been deputed to provide veterinary health care to around 61,000 cattle affected by recent floods in 225 villages of nine districts across the state. Special veterinary teams are working round the clock to provide medicines and vaccination to the livestock affected by the floods in the villages of Jalandhar, Moga, Ludhiana, Ferozepur, SBS Nagar, Ropar, Fazilka, Tarn Taran and Kapurthala.

Nearly 1800 quintals of feed, along with 50 trolleys of fodder, have been supplied for cattle in the flood hit villages with the help of the district administration and social & voluntary organisations.

The Animal Husbandry department has sought financial assistance of Rs 22.11 crore for requisite medicines, feed, fodder and silage, including Rs 91 lakh for giving compensation to the livestock owners on account of dead animals. As per reports, 125 large animals (cows/buffaloes) and 8,000 poultry birds have been reported to have died in the wake of the floods.

‘Rope in counsellors to help flood victims’

The state government on Monday recomemnded to the district administrations of flood-affected districts to take the help of psychiatrists to help the victims.

A government release said, “The district administrations of flood affected districts have been asked to rope in counsellors for prevention of psychological diseases arising out of acute stress.”

The guidelines explicitly state that economic, physical and mental wellbeing of the affected citizens should be taken care of. Categorising the nature of responsibilities of the district-level officers, the Civil Surgeons have been asked to educate the masses about diseases which usually occur post floods.

The water supply and sanitation officers have been directed to provide clean drinking water and regular supply of chlorine tablets. They are to provide potable drinking water to various flood affected villages through water tankers until the restoration of water supply schemes.