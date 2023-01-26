Govt teachers assigned duty at opening of Aam Aadmi Clinics

In a stark contrast to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s words that ‘teachers will solely concentrate on teaching work’ and ‘won’t be given any other additional works’, the government teachers in Punjab have been assigned duties for the inauguration of Aam Aadmi Clinics on January 27.

According to the copies of the orders issued by two districts — Pathankot and Kapurthala — computer teachers from government schools have been ordered to report at the Aam Aadmi Clinics at their assigned locations and “provide technical support.” The AAP government in Punjab will be inaugurating 400 new Mohalla Clinics in the state on January 27.

In Pathankot district, a total of 20 computer teachers, two at each clinic, have been assigned duties, as per the order issued by sub-divisional magistrate (SDM). The order says that computer teachers assigned duties have to ‘provide technical support for live telecast of the inauguration event on Smart LED screens.’

In a similar order issued by district education officer (DEO) of Kapurthala, 15 computer teachers have been asked to report at Aam Aadmi Clinics at 9 am on January 27 to ‘provide technical support’ for smooth conduct of the event.

Paramvir Singh, state convenor, Computer Teachers Union, Punjab said that the orders were in complete contradiction to the pre-poll promises made by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which had said that it will bring an “education revolution” in Punjab and teachers will only teach.

“In the words of CM Bhagwant Mann, teachers were not to be given any additional duties and this was also one of the pre-poll promises of AAP but in practicality, it is not being followed. On a working day and ahead of exams, teachers are being assigned duties to report in a political programme. We are computer teachers, not operators. Health department has its own staff to operate their computers, so why are teachers being called for it?,” he questioned.

Some of the teachers who have been assigned duties to report at Aam Aadmi Clinics on January 27, said to The Indian Express that they have been told to provide ‘technical support in operating Smart LEDs and smooth functioning of internet connection.’

“This only indicates that clinics are being opened in a hurry and the health department doesn’t have its own staff to handle the event,” said a teacher.