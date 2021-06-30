Govt staffer terminated on ‘vague allegation’ of joining farm protest, HC issues notice to Haryana

The bench of Justice Arun Monga, after hearing the matter issued notice of motion to Haryana, and adjourned the matter to July 16.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued notice to Haryana over a petition filed by the Senior Treatment Supervisor (STS) at Nuh, Haryana, alleging that he was terminated from service merely on a vague allegation of the petitioner having participated in the strike call given by farmers at Tikri border in December last year.

The petitioner, Rajuddin, through his counsel, Advocate Mohammad Arshad has contended that he was appointed on the post of Senior Treatment Supervisor (STS) under National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) by Civil Surgeon-cum-Chairman, Executive Committee, District Health and Family Welfare, Mewat at Mandikhera.

The petitioner further contended that he has been serving un-interuptedly since 2014.

“Notwithstanding, merely on a vague allegation/suspicion of the petitioner having participated in the strike call given by farmers at Tikri border, Delhi on December 5, 2020, the petitioner’s services have been summarily terminated vide impugned order dated February 25, 2021, without holding any inquiry and/or giving any show-cause-notice and/or opportunity of being heard in person”, argued the petitioner counsel.

It was also contended that due to current pandemic scenario, the petitioner was earlier unable to challenge the termination order as the courts were/are earlier working under certain restrictions which have only been relaxed recently.

The bench of Justice Arun Monga, after hearing the matter issued notice of motion to Haryana, and adjourned the matter to July 16.

It was also ordered by the HC, “Till the next date of hearing, the post of Senior Treatment Supervisor (STS) which was earlier being manned by the petitioner at Community Health Centre, Nuh shall be kept vacant.”