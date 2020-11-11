Govt should shut cracker manufacturing units after Diwali: Firecracker sellers

The Punjab government has allowed bursting of fire crackers within a limited time frame.

WITH CHANDIGARH banning bursting fire crackers during Diwali and the Punjab government announcing fixed timings for the same, cracker wholesalers in Kurali Tuesday, demanded that the government should shut down firecracker manufacturing units after Diwali to permanently solve the issue.

Kurali is one of the biggest wholesale markets of firecrackers in North India. Mahesh Bathla, a Kurali based whole seller of firecrackers told The Indian Express that banning fire crackers one-two weeks before Diwali will not solve the problem, as shopkeepers buy stock well in advance.

“The government must close the manufacturing units immediately after Diwali. That will serve the purpose,” he said. Balwinder Sood, another firecracker seller, said that business was already affected due to Covid-19 and with the orders of National Green Tribunal (NGT) to ban the fire crackers, their business will be hampered further.

The Punjab government has allowed bursting of fire crackers within a limited time frame. However, the market in Kurali saw a dip of sale due to absence of customers this year. Harish Singla, another firecracker whole seller, said that the shopkeepers were confused with the decision on bursting fire crackers every day and many shopkeepers have even lost their businesses.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Ashika Jain said, that as of now the Punjab government had issued stipulated timings for bursting fire crackers and added that the sale of fire crackers will be conducted at designated places.

